Trump thanks automakers for siding with administration on California emissions rule

'California has treated the Auto Industry very poorly for many years.'

Acting Office of Management and Budget director Russell Vought gives his insight on the Trump administration barring California from setting its own emissions standards. video

Trump administration bars California from setting own emissions standards

President Trump thanked automakers for supporting his administration's push to block California's fuel economy standards.

General Motors joined Fiat Chrysler and Toyota in saying on Monday that they are siding with the Trump administration. Ford and Honda have declined to join their competitors.

"Thank you @GM@FiatChrysler_NA@Toyota, and @GloblAutomkrs for standing with us for Better, Cheaper, Safer Cars for Americans," Trump tweeted. "California has treated the Auto Industry very poorly for many years, harming Workers and Consumers. We are fixing this problem!"

Ford, BMW, Honda and Volkswagen side-stepped the administration to craft a deal with California to raise standards governing gas mileage and emissions in the state in July.

The Department of Transportation and Environmental Protection Agency moved to block California's authority to set its own standards in September.