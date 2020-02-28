President Trump to host rally in South Carolina

President Donald Trump will travel to Charleston, S.C., to host a rally at North Charleston Coliseum just one day before the South Carolina presidential primary.

Continue Reading Below

AMERICAN SATISFACTION WITH US POSITION IN WORLD NEARS 2-DECADE HIGH

There are a few hundred people waiting outside the venue. The Trump campaign anticipates exceeding the 13,500 capacity and will have a designated overflow area to experience the rally in real-time. Doors to the event opened at 3 p.m. with the rally is set to start at 7 p.m.

All guests attending the event will be screened by the U.S. Secret Service. Food and drinks can be purchased before the event.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

Trump told reporters earlier this month that he had planned to visit South Carolina before their primary, which is fourth among the country's primary elections and caucuses.

“I’ll be going to South Carolina,” he said at Joint Base Andrews. “They’re working that out now. Probably the day before, but you know, look, we have a big voice and we might as well use it.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Trump isn't visiting South Carolina just to rally his key supporters, he will likely win the state by a sizeable margin in November. He's arrival to the Palmetto State has been seen by many as his opportunity to "troll" Democrats a day before their party's high profile primary.

"Some people said I'm trolling the Democrats,” Trump said. “And maybe I am."

Friday's rally follows a trend for the president of the first three Presidential primaries. He has visited all three previous states days before their caucuses and or primaries.