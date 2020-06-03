Expand / Collapse search
Trump administration selects 5 coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists

Dr. Marc Siegel discusses the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine once on the market.video

Coronavirus vaccines will be offered to health care workers, vulnerable first: Dr. Marc Siegel

Dr. Marc Siegel discusses the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine once on the market.

The Trump administration has selected five companies as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the coronavirus, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing senior officials.

The five companies are Moderna, the combination of Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co Inc and Pfizer Inc, according to the paper here.