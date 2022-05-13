Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Travel

Travel expert warns pilot shortage crisis will get 'bigger and bigger'

Airlines are 'scrambling,' says Brian Kelly

close
The Points Guy founder and CEO Brian Kelly discusses summer air travel. video

Pilot shortage crisis will become ‘bigger and bigger’: Travel expert

The Points Guy founder and CEO Brian Kelly discusses summer air travel.

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" The Points Guy founder and CEO Brian Kelly warned that the pilot shortage could worsen, leading to more expensive flights ahead of summer.

SPENDING ON US AIR TRAVEL DROPS $1B IN APRIL AS PRICES RISE

Travel expert warns of a worsening pilot shortage. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer / AP Newsroom)

BRIAN KELLY: I think we should all be keeping an eye on the pilot shortage. I think this crisis will become bigger and bigger. We don't have the same amount of recruits coming out of the air force, joining commercial airlines like we used to. It's really expensive to become a pilot. So there, you know, the airlines are scrambling and tons and tons of pilots are retiring. So this could be, you know, another kink to add to it. When they don't have enough pilots, there's less flights, and less flights means more expensive flights. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

close
The Points Guy founder and CEO Brian Kelly shares travel tips ahead of summer. video

Summer travel tips for saving money

The Points Guy founder and CEO Brian Kelly shares travel tips ahead of summer.