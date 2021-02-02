Travel delays continue Tuesday as storm slams Northeast

Travel continues to be upended as a major winter storm makes its way through the Northeast after blanketing the New York City area and parts of the Midwest with large amounts of snow.

The National Weather Service said a foot of snow or more could be on the ground in New England by the time it finally tapers off in the northernmost states by Wednesday evening, causing even more disruptions for public transportation.

Due to the "inclement weather," select Amtrak routes in the Northeast will be running on a modified schedule Tuesday. The modified services include:

Acela Service (Boston – New York – Washington, DC)

Northeast Regional Service (Boston – New York – Washington, DC - Virginia)

Keystone Service (Harrisburg – Philadelphia – New York)

Empire Service (New York – Albany)

However, Metro-North will resume regular service on Tuesday after being temporarily shut down. There will be some minor service changes to the schedule and passengers are encouraged to check online for train times throughout the day.

Some NJ Transit services will also be operating on a different schedule and may have a delayed start due to the "continuing significant impacts of the snowstorm."

NORTHEAST SNOWFALL CONTINUES AS STORM PATTERN TO MOVE ACROSS US

By 9:30 a.m. ET, 563 flights in, out and across the United States had been canceled, according to FlightAware, which tracks worldwide flight traffic data in real-time. Meanwhile, 175 flights have already been delayed, according to the data.

Although the Newark Liberty International Airport is working to resume some service, the New Jersey airport already reported that 97 flights have been canceled for Tuesday.

At John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, 114 scheduled flights have already been canceled for Tuesday, the airport tweeted. There are also at least 20 delays.

With the storm still impacting the region, nearby LaGuardia is also expecting more cancellations and delays Tuesday.

"Be sure to check with your airline to determine your flight status for Tuesday," the airline wrote on Twitter.

Two of Chicago's major airports, Chicago Midway International Airport and O'Hare International Airport, are also facing more than 30 cancellations Tuesday morning, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

With flakes falling since Sunday evening, the National Weather Service said more than 13 inches of snow had fallen in Manhattan’s Central Park as of 1 p.m., and as much as 16 inches was reported in northern New Jersey.

Although the heaviest parts of the storm had moved through the metropolitan area by Monday evening, lighter snow showers were expected to continue virtually all day Tuesday, forecaster James Tomasini said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.