Trader Joe's says it will reopen Seattle location near 'CHOP' zone after remodel

A Trader Joe's near the "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest" zone in Seattle that closed "indefinitely" last week now has a reopening date, although a group of employees say they won't be satisfied "until corporate is transparent and agrees to hear us in full."

It's unclear whether the employees will go back to work after mass employee attendance of a Black Lives Matter protest created a staffing shortage that employees say snowballed into "retaliation."

"We are not going to overlook the major breach of trust from this past Friday," Trader Joe's Store 130 employees said in a statement. "We want to keep our jobs, but we don't feel like we can go back to the store without addressing long-standing issues. We hope we can count on you both to support our demands moving forward, and to support the movement for black lives."

The store will reopen in a week or two after a remodel, and employees will be paid for scheduled shifts, a Trader Joe's spokesperson told KING-TV on Monday, but the employee group says the need for a remodel is news to them.

The store closed abruptly on Friday afternoon, apparently because of the large number of employees who wanted to attend a Black Lives Matter march. A group of employees claim a Trader Joe's corporate representative said Friday the store would be closed indefinitely, something the employees classified as "retaliation" in a petition demanding that Trader Joe's "restore our jobs immediately."

"We cleared it with store management in advance and were told it would be an excused absence and wouldn’t result in disciplinary measures, so dozens of us did not come to work as agreed on Friday the 12th,” store employee Peter Strand told KING-TV.

FOX Business' inquiries to Trader Joe's and the employee group Trader Joe's Store 130 were not immediately returned.

