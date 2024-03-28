Expand / Collapse search
Towering tuition at New England's top colleges, universities reach over $90K a year

Several private colleges and universities in New England will cost more than $90,000 to attend

Several private colleges and universities in New England will cost more than $90,000 to attend this fall as inflation continues to impact Americans. 

Tufts University, Wellesley College, Boston University and Yale University led the pack for the most expensive colleges and universities in the New England area for tuition, room and board for the 2024-25 academic year without financial aid.

According to its website, Tuft University in Medford, Massachusetts, is charging $95,888.

At Wellesley College, tuition, room and board and health insurance for the 2024-25 academic year will set students back $92,060. 

COLLEGE SAVINGS SHOULD START IN KINDERGARTEN AND KIDS SHOULD BE INVOLVED: FINANCIAL EXPERT

A view of Wellesley College campus

Wellesley College campus in Wellesley, Mass. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

At Boston University this fall, tuition, housing and other expenses will be $90,207 for this upcoming academic school year. 

The estimated cost to attend Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, is $90,975.

Northeastern University students celebrate graduation

Northeastern University students celebrate at their undergraduate commencement. (Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The New England colleges and universities are more than double the national average for a private university.

MANY AMERICANS VALUE COLLEGE EDUCATION, BUT STRUGGLE TO SAVE FOR RISING TUITION COSTS: SURVEY

According to the Education Data Initiative, citing 2023 data, the average yearly tuition for a private university was $38,768 annually.

Yale University building

Yale University in New Haven, Conn. (Stan Godlewski for The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The cost of college and university programs has surged 169% since 1980, according to a report from Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce.

The report titled "If Not Now, When? The Urgent Need for an All-One-System Approach to Youth Policy," said that while the cost has increased exponentially, the average salary among young adults only rose 20%. 