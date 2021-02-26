Top 5 US cities with lowest foreclosure rates

It's no surprise that homeowners across the nation are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic to keep up with their monthly mortgage payments.

However, a new survey by WalletHub revealed that some communities have been more successful at handling their finances, especially Saddle Butte, Montana.

The city has the lowest foreclosure rate compared to more than 2,500 cities across the nation, the WalletHub data revealed.

However, residents of Saddle Butte aren't the only ones who have been able to manage their mortgage payments amid a near-year-long pandemic and subsequent economic recession.

Following Saddle Butte is Frisco, Texas. Parkville, Maryland, comes in at No. 3 followed by San Marcos, Texas, and Springdale, Arkansas.

By contrast, there are a handful of cities whose residents have fallen behind on their monthly payments.

The city with the highest foreclosure rate is Brea, California, followed by Barnegat, New Jersey, and Hobart, Indiana. Homeowners in Pleasant Grove and Spanish Fork, Utah, as well as Sebring, Florida are also having a hard time keeping pace with their mortgage payments.

"People struggle to save. It is not exactly a mistake; it is a struggle," said Linda Hooks, WalletHub expert and Washington and Lee University economic professor.

To help homeowners struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, President Biden announced earlier this month that he was extending the ban on housing foreclosures to June 30.

The moratorium on foreclosures of federally guaranteed mortgages had been set to expire on March 31.

On his first day in office, Biden had extended the moratorium from Jan. 31. Census Bureau figures show that almost 12% of homeowners with mortgages were late on their payments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.