Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen fuel divorce rumors: A look back at some of the priciest divorces in sports history

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors continue to dominate headlines as reports swirl that the two have hired divorce attorneys.

A representative for Brady had no comment when reached by Fox News Digital about the reports.

Per Page Six, both Brady and Bündchen have hired attorneys and are figuring out how to separate their accumulated assets.

"I don’t think there will be any coming back now," a source told the outlet. "They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

Brady and Bündchen could join a list of other stars in sports' history who have had expensive divorce settlements. Here’s a look at a few of the priciest ones.

Bernie and Slavica Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone, 91, is the billionaire owner of Formula 1 in Europe. In 2008, Bernie and Slavica Ecclestone filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage.

The settlement awarded to the former international model, now 64, was estimated at $1.2 billion, according to the Sunday Times.

The couple share two daughters: Tamara, 38, and Petra, 33.

Bernie went on to remarry Fabiana Flosi, who is 45 years his junior, in 2012. The couple welcomed a son, Ace, in 2020.

Michael and Juanita Jordan

NBA legend Michael Jordan wed his wife, Juanita Jordan, in 1989 in a small Las Vegas ceremony. They welcomed three children in the 17 years they were together.

In 2002, Juanita filed for divorce, but the couple initially tried to mend their relationship. In 2006, the Jordans decided to call it quits on their marriage.

The couple reached a reported divorce settlement of $168 million in 2007. In 2009, Forbes reported that Michael’s net worth was $525 million.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren

Tiger Woods and his wife, former Swedish model Elin Nordegren, filed for divorce in 2009.

The infamous car wreck that Woods was involved in during November that same year was reportedly a result of the couple fighting over infidelities involving the golf pro.

The couple reached a settlement of $100 million. Tiger and Elin share two children: daughter Sam, 15, and son Charlie, 13.

Elin remarried former NFL tight end Jordan Cameron in 2019. The couple share a son, Arthur.

Greg Norman and Laura Andrassy

Professional golfer Greg Norman and his first wife, Laura Andrassy, wed in 1989 and share two children: son Greg Norman Jr. and daughter Morgan.

In 2006, after 25 years of marriage, the couple announced their divorce. Their split was a pricey one, costing Norman $103 million in the divorce settlement.

Frank and Jamie McCourt

Frank McCourt, who was the owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2004 to 2012, and his wife, Jamie, reached a divorce settlement in 2011.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Jamie was awarded $130 million and relinquished claim to the Dodgers franchise in 2011.

The McCourts incurred $20.6 million in legal bills related to the divorce, the outlet reported.

Lance and Kristin Armstrong

Former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong married Kristin Richard in 1998.

The couple filed for divorce in 2003, and according to Daniel Coyle’s 2005 book, "Lance Armstrong’s War," Kristin received $14 million.

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson has had to shell out millions of dollars in divorce settlements throughout the years.

In 1988, Tyson married his first wife, Robin Givens, before she divorced him a year later. She detailed her marriage to the professional fighter as "torture, pure hell, worse than anything I could possibly imagine," the New York Times reported.

She won $10 million in their divorce settlement.

Tyson married Monica Turner in 1997 before divorcing in 2003. In the couple’s divorce settlement, Tyson lost their home in Connecticut as well as custody of their two children.

Monica was awarded a reported $11.3 million in their settlement.

Tyson is currently married to his third wife, Lakiha Spicer, who he wed in 2009. The couple share two children: Milan, 14, and Morocco, 11.

Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis

Alex Rodriguez joins the other athletes in pricey divorces.

Rodriguez wed his wife, Cynthia Scurtis, in 2002 before Scurtis filed for divorce in 2008, citing "emotional abandonment" and "marital misconduct," it was reported at the time.

Following their split, Rodriguez initially paid $115,000 per month in spousal and child support, an agreement which made its way back to court in 2018. It's unclear where the two have landed on the topic.

Hulk and Linda Hogan

Hogan married his first wife, Linda, in 1983. The couple was together for 26 years before divorcing in 2009.

It was reported that Linda received more than 70 percent of the pair's liquid assets. She also got a $3 million property settlement, around $7 million from the couple's investment accounts and a percentage of ownership in Hulk's companies.

Hogan remarried Jennifer McDaniel in 2010 before calling it quits in 2021.