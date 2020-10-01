TikTok users still see widespread anti-Semitism on app

TikTok updated the public on how it counters anti-Semitism and other hate speech in August, but a cursory search on the massively popular social media platform reveals countless anti-Semitic comments and videos.

Continue Reading Below

For instance, this video featuring Jewish culture received numerous comments referencing the Holocaust, such as "ayo gas chamber invite check" and "i heard your CONCENTRATION was powerful back then," as well as dozens of comments about using the Israeli flag as toilet paper.

Another video listing reasons to visit Israel received crude comments like "read to burn oven The great leader Hitlr" and other comments saying Israel isn't a real country.

TIKTOK SCAMMERS MAKE $500,000 BY PROMOTING FRAUDULENT APPS: REPORT

The Jerusalem Post talked to three anonymous Jewish TikTok users this week about the anti-Semitism they've experienced on the platform.

One user, Eli, told the newspaper that after starting to post content about Israel, she started receiving death threats and calls to "bring back the Holocaust." Another user told The Jerusalem Post that she's received comments like “Jews worship Satan” and “Hitler did not kill enough [Jews].”

TikTok said it has a zero-tolerance policy for anti-Semitism and other forms of hate.

TRUMP ADMIN TO 'VIGOROUSLY DEFEND' TIKTOK EXECUTIVE ORDER AFTER JUDGE BLOCKS BAN

"TikTok stands firmly against anti-Semitism and doesn't tolerate hate in any form," a TikTok spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement Thursday. "We take strong action against hate groups and ideologies by banning accounts and removing content, including those which deny the Holocaust or other violent tragedies. Our team is fully committed to fostering a community where everyone feels welcome and safe to create."

Eric Hahn, head of safety for TikTok US, posted an update on its policies Aug. 20, saying that the company has removed over 64,000 hateful comments, taken down 380,000 videos, and banned 1,300 accounts for violating its hate-speech policies.

"We have a zero-tolerance stance on organized hate groups and those associated with them, like accounts that spread or are linked to white supremacy or nationalism, male supremacy, anti-Semitism, and other hate-based ideologies," he wrote. "In addition, we remove race-based harassment and the denial of violent tragedies, such as the Holocaust and slavery."

TRUMP'S TIKTOK DOWNLOAD BAN IS BLOCKED BY JUDGE

Policing the app is a tall order as it has been downloaded more than 2 billion times, according to mobile app research firm Sensor Tower. Earlier this year, it was downloaded more times in the first quarter of 2020 than any app in history, generating 315 million downloads between Apple's App Store and Googe Play.

TikTok partnered with Oracle and Walmart this month to try to win the blessings of both the United States government and the Chinese government to continue to operate. The companies are currently trying to finalize the deal.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS