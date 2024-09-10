TikTok creator posts cryptic video day before collapsing, dying at finish of Disneyland half-marathon: report

A TikTok creator and avid runner is dead after he collapsed while crossing the finish line of Disneyland's Halloween Half Marathon on Sunday in Anaheim, California, KTLA reported.

The Anaheim Police Department confirmed that Bobby Graves, 35, who went by his middle name Caleb, collapsed at the end of the half-marathon.

Officials described seeing Graves clutching his chest before he fell to the ground after finishing the 13.1-mile race.

Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Matt Sutter told PEOPLE that Graves had no known medical conditions before his unexpected death.

"The race started at 5 a.m., I don't know what start wave he was in, but he crossed the finish line at approximately 7 AM," Sutter told PEOPLE, adding that the timeline means Graves finished the race in under two hours, "which is a really good time."

The race took place Sunday morning as Southern California experienced record, triple-digit temperatures.

"Fire and rescue personnel were right there on the scene," Sutter added. "Emergency services could not have been there any faster."

Sutter told PEOPLE that medics worked on Graves for an hour, but were unsuccessful as he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sutter added that the coroner’s office is still investigating the cause of his cardiac arrest.

In a video posted to his TikTok account one day before his death, Graves commented on the heat and recalled passing out from heat exhaustion after going outside to walk his dog.

"I grew up in Texas, I know what heat is like but the UV exposure with the heat in Southern California is its own kind of beast," Graves explained.

"I really hope I get through the race [Sunday] morning," Graves said at the end of the video.

Graves posted a series of videos leading up to the event, offering a behind-the-scene look of the race and his prep.

Graves had over 18,000 followers on his account and often shared his trips to Disney and Universal theme parks, as well as tips for runners, along with a look inside his daily routine.

According to Graves' Facebook profile, he officially became an author in July, releasing his first poetry book called "love, and other love."

Family and friends also confirmed Graves' death and paid tribute to him on social media.

"It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Graves family that mine should announce the passing of Caleb Graves this morning. He will surely be missed by both of those close to him, and to his family," Zane Drury wrote in a post on Facebook.

Graves also completed Disney World’s full marathon and half-marathon races this year and in 2023, KTLA reported.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss, and our hearts are with Caleb’s family and loved ones during this difficult time," Jessica Good, Disneyland Resort spokesperson, said in an emailed statement to KTLA.

FOX Business reached out to the Anaheim Police Department and Disneyland for comment.