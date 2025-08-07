Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes seen jogging and carrying weights at federal prison in Texas

Elizabeth Holmes, the Theranos founder who's serving an 11-year sentence for defrauding investors over blood-testing technology that did not work, has been passing time in Texas federal prison by exercising.

She was spotted jogging multiple times this week.

Holmes, 41, was photographed on Tuesday carrying weights around the recreation yard at Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas. The disgraced former CEO wore a gray shirt and shorts, as well as compression gloves, and adorned a cross necklace around her neck.

On Monday, Holmes sported similar attire as she jogged on the track at the minimum-security prison. She was also pictured on Saturday going for a run around the rec yard.

Holmes is being held at the same correctional facility for female inmates where Ghislaine Maxwell is currently incarcerated following a recent transfer. Last month, Maxwell was similarly seen jogging in the yard at a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida.

Holmes, who founded blood-testing company Theranos as a college student and became its public face, was sentenced in 2022 after she was convicted on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The company shut down in 2018. The company claimed it created a revolutionary blood-testing technology that could perform multiple tests, including those for cancer and diabetes, from just a finger prick. The device constantly provided poor results, with some people getting misdiagnosed with cancer and other illnesses.

In February, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued a decision on Holmes’ effort to overturn her conviction, choosing to uphold it.

Other high-profile prisoners like Martha Stewart — who served time in 2004 at Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia after being found guilty on charges related to insider trading — reportedly spent her time behind bars crafting, gardening, exercising and cooking. She served a five-month sentence, The Associated Press reported at the time.

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice, in her book "Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again," detailed disturbing but also some uplifting moments during her nearly one-year sentence, including prison parties, beauty services and massages in exchange for items like chips.

Teresa Giudice and her now ex-husband, Joe Giudice, each pleaded guilty in 2014 to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and three types of bankruptcy fraud.