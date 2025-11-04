Theft suspect hits almost 2 dozen Target stores — allegedly just for Legos

Police have arrested a man Friday suspected of shoplifting from nearly two dozen Target stores across Texas — primarily for Lego merchandise.

Watauga police said Sunday that 28-year-old Winston Love allegedly stole from 23 Target stores over the past two months in 14 cities, mostly around the Dallas area, with the thefts totaling more than $37,000.

Love, who was later found with eight outstanding warrants and illegal narcotics, is also suspected of being part of a larger theft ring spanning Texas and Oklahoma, primarily targeting tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of Lego products, officials said.

"Mr. Love is also believed to be part of an organized retail theft ring operating in Texas and Oklahoma, many involving Lego merchandise," the Watauga Police Department said in a statement, adding that he targeted Dallas, Watauga, Irving, Plano, Fort Worth, Flower Mound, Lewisville, Frisco, Grapevine, Euless, Arlington, Mansfield, Temple and Harker Heights.

Authorities described Love’s actions as "incredibly brazen," noting that he would simply walk out of stores with the Lego merchandise, according to FOX 4.

"It’s incredibly brazen. When you watch video of the individual committing these crimes, he truly goes shopping through the store, determines what merchandise he wants, and this individual specifically targets Lego products. He either loads them in a cart or just loads them under his arms and literally walks right out the door, almost defying anybody to, in complete defiance of anybody that might try to stop him," Watauga Police Chief Jim Lewis said.

"It’s easy to sell those products online at nearly their retail value, so the risk versus reward for them becomes worth it," Lewis added.

Love was arrested this past Friday following a shoplifting call in Watauga.

Officials said police responded to reports of theft at a Target store where Love had allegedly walked out with $1,200 worth of merchandise and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officers located the suspect shortly after the theft and, following a brief standoff, convinced him to surrender peacefully. He was taken into custody without incident.

The following day, Watauga police executed a search warrant at the same residence, where additional stolen property and illegal narcotics were recovered. Officers also seized one vehicle and approximately $5,000 in cash.

Love was found to have multiple outstanding felony warrants for theft-related offenses from multiple jurisdictions, including Tarrant, Dallas and Rockwall Counties, police said.



He was charged with state jail felony theft and transported to the North Richland Hills Detention Center.

"This case highlights the excellent work and collaboration between our officers and regional law enforcement partners," said Lewis in a statement.

"Their swift actions and thorough investigation not only led to the arrest of a serial offender but also to the recovery of stolen property. Retail thefts impact everyone in our community, and the Watauga Police Department remains committed to protecting both people and property to ensure our city stays a safe place to live, work, and play."

Target did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.