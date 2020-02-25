‘The Bachelor’ senior spinoff searching for contestants in ‘golden years’

There’s no age limit on a love story.

Continue Reading Below

ABC announced that “The Bachelor” franchise is launching a new dating show called “Seniors Looking for Love.” The show will feature contestants 65 and up searching for their happily ever after.

During Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor,” the network flashed a casting call for eligible seniors who are looking for love.

“Now casting ‘Seniors Looking for Love!’” ABC wrote on its casting page. “Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance? The Producers of ‘The Bachelor’ are looking for active and outgoing single men and women IN THEIR GOLDEN YEARS for a new exciting dating show!”

WHY IT PAYS TO BE ON THE BACHELOR

The announcement exploded on social media leaving Bachelor Nation full of unanswered questions.

“Wait they are doing a Seniors Bachelor?” one Twitter user said. “Is that 35 and up?”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Did they say seniors???” another Twitter user asked.

“The Bachelor” continues to be one of the most popular reality TV programs, airing for 24 seasons. According to Deadline, this season of the show has brought in more than 5 million viewers per episode.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS