‘The Bachelor’ senior spinoff searching for contestants in ‘golden years’

Producers are looking for 'active and outgoing' senior singles

By FOXBusiness
There’s no age limit on a love story.

ABC announced that “The Bachelor” franchise is launching a new dating show called “Seniors Looking for Love.” The show will feature contestants 65 and up searching for their happily ever after.

During Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor,” the network flashed a casting call for eligible seniors who are looking for love.

Photo: Senior Dating Show Casting Crane

“Now casting ‘Seniors Looking for Love!’” ABC wrote on its casting page. “Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance? The Producers of ‘The Bachelor’ are looking for active and outgoing single men and women IN THEIR GOLDEN YEARS for a new exciting dating show!”

The announcement exploded on social media leaving Bachelor Nation full of unanswered questions.

“Wait they are doing a Seniors Bachelor?” one Twitter user said. “Is that 35 and up?”

“Did they say seniors???” another Twitter user asked.

“The Bachelor” continues to be one of the most popular reality TV programs, airing for 24 seasons. According to Deadline, this season of the show has brought in more than 5 million viewers per episode.

