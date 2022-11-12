Expand / Collapse search
Thailand's 'floating train' a big hit as dam waters rise

Tickets in Thailand have been sold out until New Year

Tickets have been selling out fast in Thailand for rides on a special "floating train," where passengers have been enjoying the illusion of aquatic rail travel due to a post-monsoon rise in water levels.

Tourists enjoy after a train stops at the middle of Pasak Jolasid Dam in Lopburi province, Thailand, Nov. 6, 2022. (REUTERS/Jiraporn Kwang Kuhakan / Reuters Photos)

The route starts in the capital Bangkok and passes through the Pasak Jolasid dam in Lop Buri province six hours away on an elevated track just above the water level, which officials say has been unusually high this year.

The train runs only at weekends between November and February and tickets have been sold out until New Year."I've never seen anything like this before," said Bunyanuch Pahuyut, who was among 600 passengers who have traveled on the route on Sunday.