Texas storm system cancels, delays flights at DFW

Widespread rain and strong to severe storms swept across northern Texas Sunday, delaying hundreds of flights and canceling dozens of others at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

According to FlightAware, which provides real-time flight tracking data, DFW had delayed more than 660 flights and canceled more than 70.

All inbound flights were being held at their original until 7:45 p.m. CDT as thunderstorms and light winds passed over the area.

By Sunday evening, DFW was reporting departure delays of 90 minutes to nearly two hours as thunderstorms increased.

Meanwhile, arrival delays for inbound flights at their origin were delayed for a similar time.

The storm was expected to last into the evening, with some areas experiencing large hail as well. The weather is expected to move southward, where it is forecasted to linger through Wednesday.

