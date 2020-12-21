Tesla to offer 'Self-Driving' subscription next year

Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” feature doesn’t entirely live up to its name yet, but it’s a pricey option that’ll set you back $10,000 and could cost a lot more in the future.

The price has been periodically increased as new functionality has been added, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said earlier this year that it will be worth $100,000 or more to an owner when it is fully operational. But you soon won't have to pony up the full amount to get it.

Since all Teslas are equipped with the hardware required for its operation, a Twitter follower on Sunday asked Musk if the software could be made available to lessees for an annual fee.

Musk responded: “Absolutely. We will release FSD subscription early next year.”

It’s something he’s suggested before, but he didn’t elaborate on potential pricing or say if there would be a monthly option.

Tesla has already figured out a way to make extra income off of the feature by removing it from off-lease cars and requiring used car buyers to pay to have it reactivated.

A beta version of Full Self-Driving that is currently being used by a select group of owners is capable of reading traffic signs and lights and steering on city streets. A recent video posted by one owner shows it navigating San Francisco’s famed Lombard Street, which is billed as The Crookedest Street in the World.

Musk has previously said that Tesla is aiming for a wide release of the updated version before the end of 2020.