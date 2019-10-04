Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Cars

Should Tesla have issued recall over battery issue? NHTSA investigating

By FOXBusiness
close
David Asman's 'Bull's and Bears' panel discuss an electric Tesla police car that slowed down to 6 mph during a high-speed pursuit in California.video

Tesla police car runs out of battery during high-speed chase

David Asman's 'Bull's and Bears' panel discuss an electric Tesla police car that slowed down to 6 mph during a high-speed pursuit in California.

A lawyer is accusing Tesla of a bait and switch linked to a software update on certain Tesla models that he claims is an attempt to mask safety defects that could cause fires.

Continue Reading Below

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration records show the agency is reviewing a petition that alleges Tesla failed to notify officials or to issue a recall for the possible defect, which may have affected 2,000 or more Model S and Model X vehicles from 2012-19.

The safety administration -- which sets vehicle safety standards and requires automakers to recall vehicles that have safety-related defects -- didn’t identify the petitioner, but Edward C. Chen, an attorney who has filed two class-action lawsuits against Tesla, told FOX Business that he made the petition.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM

TESLA AND ELON MUSK VIOLATED LABOR LAWS, JUDGE RULES
ELON MUSK ADDS TESLA INSURANCE TO DIVERSE EMPIRE

In May, the Elon Musk-founded Tesla pushed out a battery management software update which the petitioner alleged was made in response to the issue which could have caused non-crash fires, according to safety administration records.

One Tesla owner reported “a severe and sudden decrease” in available range after the update, dropping its range from about 255 miles to 225, according to a complaint filed with the safety administration. The car hasn’t been able to fully charge since the update, either, and charges slower than it did before.  Another owner reported their Tesla lost 20 miles in range “overnight” when the update released.

Electric zero-emission Tesla S driving on the street in Grodzisk, Poland - March 12, 2014.

None of the four complaints being reviewed as part of the petition include a report of a fire.

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry from FOX Business.

In a statement on his website, Chen said the cars could catch fire if they were fully charged, and the software update simply prevents them from charging to 100 percent.

“What’s even worse is Tesla’s failure to acknowledge the fact that their own software updates limited the battery cap and throttled performance of their cars,” Chen said. “They knew this and blatantly lied to people like my client when he tried to get his battery replaced under warranty.”