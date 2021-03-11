Tesla just raised some prices by as much as $10,000

Tesla has raised the price of some of its models, with one getting a $10,000 hike.

The top-of-the-line Model S Plaid+ sedan is now listed at $149,900, up from the $139,900 price it was introduced in January with.

Deliveries of the high-performance sedan, which Tesla says has 1,100 hp and a top speed over 200 mph, aren’t scheduled to begin until late this year.

Tesla also increased the price of its entry-level Model 3 Standard Range Plus from $36,990 to $37,490 and Model Y Long Range from $48,990 to $49,990. Both vehicles previously had their prices cut by $1,000 in February.

The price for a Model 3 Long Range AWD price has also increased by $500 to $46,490.

Tesla sells its cars direct to consumers at no-haggle list prices that are frequently changed to meet market demand in lieu of the traditional incentive programs used by most legacy automakers.

The automaker this week also updated the estimated delivery dates for several models, which have been extended by several weeks, and last month discontinued the entry-level $39,990 version of the Model Y without explanation after just six weeks of availability.