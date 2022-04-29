Teacher Appreciation Week: Food deals, giveaways and freebies for educators

Teacher Appreciation Week is just around the corner, from May 2 through May 6.

To celebrate and thank educators across the country next week, several companies are offering deals and freebies.

Applebee’s

Teachers can get a 20% discount from participating Applebee’s next week, according to Delish.

Barnes and Noble

On Tuesday, teachers who can show their school ID will be able to get a free cup of hot or iced coffee or tea at participating Barnes & Noble Cafes, according to WRAL.

Buffalo Wild Wings

All next week, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering teachers and school staff a 20% discount when they show their school ID. The discount is available for dine-in or in-store pay and pickup only.

Laffy Taffy

Candy brand Laffy Taffy is holding a giveaway for teachers starting Monday. The brand will send 500 teachers – 100 teachers each day – who register to the giveaway a free care package.

To register, teachers have to submit their favorite jokes between Monday, May 2 and Friday, May 6. Parents and students can also nominate teachers to receive a care package.

Potbelly

Starting on May 1, teachers can get a free cookie or free regular-sized fountain drink when they buy an entrée, as long as they show their school ID, Delish reported. That deal ends on May 8.

Sonic

Teachers, faculty and staff of K-12 schools or universities in the U.S. can get a free cheeseburger with a purchase.

To get that deal, teachers should enroll in Sonic’s awards program called the Sonic Teacher’s Circle. The program is available on the Sonic app.

Sonic is also matching up 50% of donations – up to $1.5 million – to teachers’ requests using the DonorsChoose nonprofit.

Staples

From May 1 through May 7, Staples customers can give their local teachers or schools 20% back in classroom rewards or in-store purchases when they download the Staples Connect app. Customers who participate will also get up to 5% back in Staples rewards.

Next week Staples is also giving teachers free gift boxes of supplies – including Sharpie highlighters, glue sticks and stickers – coupons and "surprises" from the Staples print team, while supplies last.

In addition, Teachers will receive 20% back in classroom rewards on their purchases.

Whataburger

From May 2 through May 6, Whataburger will offer teachers free breakfast items and a 24% discount on retail items in the company store with the code WHATATEACHER22.