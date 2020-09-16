Expand / Collapse search
Anti-mask protesters march through Florida Target, yell: 'Take off your mask!'

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider slammed group for playing 'We're Not Gonna Take It' while walking through store

A group of anti-mask protesters marched through a Florida Target this week calling for customers to take off their masks despite an increasing number of COVID-19 cases hitting the state.

In a video that surfaced on Twitter on Tuesday, a group of protesters, including some younger people, can be seen walking through store aisles, blasting music -- specifically Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" -- and urging shoppers to disregard health recommendations that were implemented to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The group chanted "take off your mask," "we're not gonna take it anymore" as well as "yeah, we got one" as they headed down the store aisle.

"We’re aware of the group of guests who came into the store last night and we asked them to leave after they removed their masks and became disruptive and rude to other shoppers," a Target spokesperson told FOX Business.

Shoppers wear protective masks inside a Target Corp. store in New York on Aug. 15, 2020. (Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, who wrote "We're Not Gonna Take It," slammed the group on Twitter, saying they "do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause."

For months, health experts have continually stressed people wear masks in public settings, especially when it is hard to social distance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted that masks "are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings."

There are more than 663,000 positive COVID-19 cases in Florida and nearly 13,000 people have died from the virus, according to Florida health officials.

