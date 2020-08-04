Expand / Collapse search
These frozen taquitos, chimichangas may contain plastic, USDA warns

Avoid Casa Mamita, José Olé and Walmart’s Great Value brand for taquitos, chimichangas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a public health alert over foods possibly containing hard plastic, including chimichangas and beef and chicken taquitos.

These products containing FDA-regulated diced green chilies were recalled by the producer, Sun Valley Foods, over the concerns of contamination.

The plastic may pose a choking hazard or damage teeth or gums, the USDA warned, advising consumers to avoid these foods.

Stay away from these foods, as they may contain hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture warned. (USDA)

Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc. establishments produced the frozen, ready-to-eat taquitos and chimichangas in Lampasas, Texas and San Diego, California.

The USDA notice included labels for Walmart’s Great Value brand chicken taquitos, Casa Mamita taquitos and José Olé taquitos and chimichangas.

