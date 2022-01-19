Tanya Roberts' home hits the market for nearly $3M

Tanya Roberts' home is up for sale a year after the Bond girl died at the age of 65.

The Los Angeles property was listed for $2.9 million on Tuesday.

The four-bed, three-and-a-half bath home was built in 1962 and is gated, per its listing on Realtor.com.

"Situated in the Hollywood Hills, this property offers an unhindered, gorgeous view of LA's skyline from your charming/lush backyard," reads the listing. "With floor-to-ceiling windows encompassing most of the house, one can enjoy nature round the clock without compromising privacy on the gated lot."

The listing also states that the home boasts a koi pond featuring a walk-over bridge and a bar off the dining area.

However, the listing explains that "Some TLC [is] needed to revive one of a kind privacy home."

The home sits on a 1.1514-acre lot and also features an open brick patio and porch, as well as luxurious bathrooms featuring bidets, tubs with jets and a steam shower.

As far as the kitchen goes, it features a glass cooktop and double ovens.

When Roberts' passed away last January, she left her entire estate to her common-law husband, Lance O'Brien, in a handwritten will.

Her publicist Mike Pingel, verified to Fox News Digital that the handwritten document, otherwise known as a "holographic will," is real and was filed in the months after her death. It served as Roberts' last will and testaments.

At the time, news of the actress' death was incorrectly reported by her representative about 24 hours before she ultimately passed away.

Roberts was known for playing Stacey Sutton in "A View to a Kill," Midge Pinciotti in "That ‘70s Show" and the title character in 1984’s "Sheena."

Her final role was a 2005 appearance in the television show "Barbershop."