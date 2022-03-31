Expand / Collapse search
Real estate in Tacoma, Washington: What you can get for $1.5M

Sitting on the banks of the Puget Sound, this port city offers plenty of large houses

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 31

Not every city in Washington is as grungy as Seattle.

Sitting under the shadow of Mount Rainier and on the shores of the Pugent Sound, Tacoma is the third-largest city in Washington State.

Mount Rainier

Mount Rainier over Tacoma Washington waterfront during alpenglow sunset evening (iStock)

The city was nicknamed the "City of Destiny" in the 19th century after it was chosen to be the location for the western terminus of the Northern Pacific Railroad. The area's history with trains is evident at the Washington History Museum, which features a large model railroad on display.

Downtown Tacoma saw a period of revitalization starting in the 1990s and its location makes it an important port city for the United States. Not surprisingly, the area attracts a wide variety of professionals working in international trade.

Here's what you can get for $1.5 million.

Gig Harbor - $1.5M

6812 Hunt Street NW, Gig Harbor

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 6812 Hunt Street NW in Gig Harbor sits on a very private 14-acre plot of land. Naturally, this house comes with plenty of outdoor features, like an unground pool, hot tub and large deck that overlooks the massive property.

Inside, the house features a wide-open concept first floor with hardwood floors that stretch from the kitchen to the living room. There's also a three-car garage and a private balcony attached to the master suite.

Gig Harbor - $1.575M

4306 N Foxglove Drive NW, Gig Harbor

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom house sits on a 0.35 acre plot of land at 4306 North Foxglove Drive NW in Gig Harbor. The main floor features 15-foot tall cathedral ceilings and has plenty of windows to fill the space with natural light.

While it may not sit on 14 acres of private land, the surrounding parks and nature trails give this property plenty of privacy. The back deck overlooks a nearby golf course and is perfectly placed for watching a few rounds.