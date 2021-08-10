Surfside condo collapse: First responders get $1,000 bonuses

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday honored first responders to the Surfside condo collapse by handing them $1,000 bonus checks and thanking them for their efforts.

Making the handoff at a press conference, the Republican governor said the gesture was "not all about the money but if we’re able to show a small token of our appreciation, we’re happy to do that."

"Everything that could have been done was done," he said.

Funding for the checks came from a bill approved by the Florida Legislature earlier this year as a "thank you" to the first responders for all they’ve done throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The Champlain Towers South Condon collapsed on June 24. The disaster ultimately claimed 98 lives and demanded the largest non-hurricane-related emergency response in the state’s history.

The site has since been mostly swept flat and the rubble moved to a Miami warehouse. Crews found no evidence that anyone who was found dead had survived the initial collapse, officials said.

