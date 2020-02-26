Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retire

Supreme Court rules against Intel, allows retirement plan suit

Intel Corp violated the law by making high-risk investments that cost retirement plan beneficiaries hundreds of millions of dollars

Reuters
close
According to a Fidelity Investments report, Americans IRA and 401(k) retirement savings accounts are reaching record numbers. FOX Business’ Ashley Webster with more. video

Retirement savings hit a record: Fidelity Investments

According to a Fidelity Investments report, Americans IRA and 401(k) retirement savings accounts are reaching record numbers. FOX Business’ Ashley Webster with more.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to back stricter deadlines for workers to sue retirement plans over alleged mismanagement, ruling Intel Corp cannot void a lawsuit accusing it of violating federal law by making high-risk investments that cost retirement plan beneficiaries hundreds of millions of dollars.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
INTCINTEL CORPORATION60.54+0.81+1.36%

In a unanimous ruling, the justices upheld a lower court decision that revived the proposed class-action lawsuit by former Intel engineer Christopher Sulyma against Intel. The justices rejected the tech company’s argument that Sulyma’s lawsuit had been filed too late.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS