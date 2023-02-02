Super Bowl LVII hotel prices surge ahead of big game

This year’s Super Bowl is expected to attract tens of thousands of fans. Super Bowl LVII will kick off in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12, when the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hotel prices in the area have reportedly spiked in recent weeks, with software company OTA Insight reporting inflation to 174% above average for the year, hitting a high of $536 each night.

Rooms are also in short supply due to the massive wave of bookings, with fewer than 8% of hotels reporting any availability.

The pricing and market intelligence company said this spike was "even more pronounced" than during past Super Bowls, with their data underlining the "healthy demand for major events in the U.S. market."

OTA Insight Chief Revenue Officer Dave Collier told Fox Business Digital on Thursday that while demand has been strong for travel and the industry, marquee events like the Super Bowl cause a surge partially because fans want in on the "action."

"The Super Bowl is obviously a sold out event, but it's also … all the activity around it. A lot of people will travel to these events just to be part of the action … But, event people [who] aren't attending the event are going to Phoenix maybe [due to] seasonality. It's a great place to hang out in early February – especially if you're coming from a cold weather state."

Collier noted that due to parties and fairs surrounding the game, the entire market is "pretty strong at the moment." He also said price jumps were partially tied to inflation in the market, with the cost side for operating hotels up. Similar spikes were seen for last year's Super Bowl in Los Angeles and the 2021 game in Miami.

The Arizona Republic reported last week that some metro Phoenix hotels and resorts were sold out as early as last summer for the days leading up to game weekend, noting that Scottsdale was particularly in high demand because the Super Bowl coincides with the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale.

Hotels.com saw an 80% increase in searches for Phoenix hotels after the NFC and AFC title games, telling Fox Business Digital in an email earlier on Thursday that the current average hotel rates have hit around $600 a night in Scottsdale and roughly $530 per night in downtown Phoenix.

Average hotel rates in Glendale, where the State Farm Stadium is located, are trending lower than metro areas, with average rates there at nearly $500 a night. The lowest prices can be found in Tempe and Chandler, for around $450 a night and nearly $350 a night, respectively.

Expedia Group highlighted that some Phoenix hotels are still enforcing a three or four night minimum and advised travelers to be aware that 4- and 5-star hotels in Scottsdale and downtown Phoenix may have less available rooms due to the NFL, teams and the media blocking off rooms at those properties.

So, is the search for a hotel room now – just 10 days before game time – fruitless? Collier says not entirely.

"If you wanted to find a hotel, certainly, there are cancelations or some people [who] won't go. So, there's definitely some inventory left. There's not a lot. It's a very busy time. The prices are … almost 200% surge around this time. But, there will still be rooms available due to the cancelations."

Collier advises people to "start now" because there's not a lot of inventory.

"But, there will always be some last-minute opportunities, as well, if for any reason [you] come across tickets or just want to be part of the experience," he added. "Where there's a will, there's a way."