Coronavirus crisis causing schools in China to take new measures for students

As China battles a burgeoning coronavirus outbreak, the country is changing plans for hundreds of millions of students who were supposed to start a new semester on Monday.

The country is taking measures to contain the outbreak – including requiring that about 200 million students resume their classes online, instead of in schools. Classes on the Internet are being required for primary and middle school students, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

As reported by the Washington Post, all schools are closed indefinitely.

Meanwhile, at least 760 million people in China are subject to a residential lockdown.

In the U.S., the arrival of 14 cruise ship passengers infected with the disease from Japan brought the total number of confirmed cases up to 29 on Monday.

The U.S. has suspended entry into the U.S. of foreign nationals who have visited China within the past 14 days in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.

