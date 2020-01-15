Stormy Daniels' drummer husband working at Chili's while she tours comedy clubs: Report

While porn star Stormy Daniels has toured comedy clubs for her “One Night Stand” show, her estranged husband has a job as a dishwasher at a Chili’s Grill & Bar, DailyMail.com reported.

Glendon Crain, who once toured as a drummer with artists like Korn and Katy Perry and worked in porn under an alias, has been working shifts at the Chili’s near the family’s Texas home, according to the report.

While Daniels’ net worth has been estimated at $2 million, Chili’s dishwashers average $18,000 per year, according to the report.

The couple reportedly married in 2015. Crain filed for divorce in 2018, when Daniels was on her “Make America Horny Again” strip club tour. They have a child together, and Crain has primary custody, the Daily Mail reported.

Daniels pays Crain $1,000 per month in child support, according to the report.

The divorce case was dismissed last month after neither showed up for a court hearing, according to the report.

Daniels leaped into the national spotlight in 2018 after she said she’d been paid $130,000 to keep quiet about a 2006 affair with President Trump. That fame led to her strip club tour, and she later won a $450,000 settlement with the city of Columbus, Ohio, after police there arrested her because, she said, of her going public about having sex with Trump.

Her former attorney, Michael Avenatti, was arrested this week on alleged bail violations as he faces multiple criminal cases related to alleged extortion and fraud.