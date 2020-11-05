Starbucks reveals 2020 holiday drink menu, free cup giveaway

The holidays can’t come early enough this year, and Starbucks will start celebrating on Friday.

Though Christmas is two months away, the coffee chain revealed its seasonal menu will be available in U.S. cafes starting Nov. 6, a spokesperson told FOX Business. Customers can warm up with a Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte or Eggnog Latte, and even score a free, collectible red holiday cup by ordering a holiday drink tomorrow (at participating locations, while supplies last.)

Continuing tradition, Starbucks will also begin serving hot drinks in red and green holiday-inspired cups. This year’s non-denominational designs were inspired by a “Carry the Merry” theme, inviting customers to enjoy “the little moments of brightness” this holiday season with a cup of coffee in hand.

“Our thought behind the cups this year was about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy,” said Starbucks creative director Jeff Wilkson in a statement shared with FOX Business. “In a way that message deepened as we got further and further into this year. We want to be that beacon for people, a brief moment that they can look forward to.”

For festive food, Starbucks will debut a new Cranberry Orange Scone and bring back the Sugar Plum Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Snowman Cookie and Snowman Cake Pop to the bakery case.

Starbucks continues to follow enhanced health and safety protocol in the fight against COVID-19, requiring customers to wear face masks in all cafes and encouraging drive-thru, delivery and in-store pickup to reduce contact.

The mermaid-branded chain recently forecast piping-hot earnings for 2021, bolstered by online orders and increased demand in recent months.