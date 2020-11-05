Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Starbucks

Starbucks reveals 2020 holiday drink menu, free cup giveaway

This news is piping-hot

close
Fox Business Briefs: Starbucks will continue to cut employee hours after it decided to keep most of its dining rooms closed during the coronavirus pandemic; Hollywood task force submits report on how to safely resume production.video

Starbucks continues to cut back during the coronavirus pandemic; Hollywood gets ready for its close up

Fox Business Briefs: Starbucks will continue to cut employee hours after it decided to keep most of its dining rooms closed during the coronavirus pandemic; Hollywood task force submits report on how to safely resume production.

The holidays can’t come early enough this year, and Starbucks will start celebrating on Friday.

Continue Reading Below

Though Christmas is two months away, the coffee chain revealed its seasonal menu will be available in U.S. cafes starting Nov. 6, a spokesperson told FOX Business. Customers can warm up with a Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte or Eggnog Latte, and even score a free, collectible red holiday cup by ordering a holiday drink tomorrow (at participating locations, while supplies last.)

Starbucks' seasonal drinks, pictured, will be available in U.S. cafes starting Nov. 6. (Starbucks)

STARBUCKS SHIFTS FROM CITY CENTERS TO SUBURBS TO SERVE COVID-19 DIASPORA

The holidays can’t come early enough this year, and Starbucks will start celebrating on Friday. The free, collectible red holiday cup, pictured.  (Starbucks)

Continuing tradition, Starbucks will also begin serving hot drinks in red and green holiday-inspired cups. This year’s non-denominational designs were inspired by a “Carry the Merry” theme, inviting customers to enjoy “the little moments of brightness” this holiday season with a cup of coffee in hand.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SBUXSTARBUCKS CORPORATION90.79+1.00+1.11%

“Our thought behind the cups this year was about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy,” said Starbucks creative director Jeff Wilkson in a statement shared with FOX Business. “In a way that message deepened as we got further and further into this year. We want to be that beacon for people, a brief moment that they can look forward to.”

The mermaid-branded chain will debut a new Cranberry Orange Scone and bring back the Sugar Plum Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Snowman Cookie and Snowman Cake Pop to the bakery case. (Starbucks)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

For festive food, Starbucks will debut a new Cranberry Orange Scone and bring back the Sugar Plum Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Snowman Cookie and Snowman Cake Pop to the bakery case.

Starbucks continues to follow enhanced health and safety protocol in the fight against COVID-19, requiring customers to wear face masks in all cafes and encouraging drive-thru, delivery and in-store pickup to reduce contact.

Starbucks continues to follow enhanced health and safety protocol in the fight against COVID-19. (Starbucks)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

The mermaid-branded chain recently forecast piping-hot earnings for 2021, bolstered by online orders and increased demand in recent months.