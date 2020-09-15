St. Louis sees 194 homicides this year, as many as in all of 2019

A 15-year-old girl shot and killed Monday night in northern St. Louis became the city's 194th homicide victim this year, already matching the city's the total for all of 2019.

According to a homicide analysis released by the St. Louis Police Department Monday, 146 of 193 homicides for the year are still open cases.

The city has had one of the highest crime rates in the nation for years. It had 205 homicides in 2017.

There was a spike nationwide this year amid coronavirus lockdowns and protests over police brutality. A Wall Street Journal analysis last month found that homicides are up 24% in America's 50 largest cities this year. Some violent crimes like robbery have seen drops, but gun violence rose with homicides.

Crime has become a flashpoint in the 2020 presidential election.

President Trump sought to run a "law and order" campaign, claiming that the left "excuses violence and crime in their Democrat-run cities."

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused the Trump campaign of trying "to scare the devil out of the American people."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.