Spirit Halloween and White Castle announce exclusive line of Halloween costumes

For some people, fast food is scary enough for Halloween.

When it comes to dressing up for the holiday, anything is fair game. While Halloween stores will usually focus on scary costumes, they'll also carry a supply of silly or exciting costumes.

For example, Spirit Halloween just announced that it has teamed up with White Castle to create a line of exclusive Halloween costumes. According to a press release, the various outfits will be based on popular products from the fast-food chain’s line-up, including sliders and chicken rings.

Spirit Halloween EVP Kym Sarkos said, "We've heard the demand for White Castle costumes and are thrilled to finally be serving two outrageously fun options to satisfy the cravings of the restaurant's devoted fan base. We love the fans' passion and enthusiasm, and by closely collaborating with White Castle, we feel we've developed two ultra-unique costumes that capture that positive energy."

With over 1,425 locations across the U.S., Spirit Halloween is considered the largest Halloween retailer in the country. Many locations are located in malls and other popular shopping centers, and the opening of new Spirit Halloween locations is often celebrated on social media as a sign of the season’s arrival.

"White Castle has been part of Halloween traditions for decades, and these costumes certainly take the Crave to a whole new level," said Lynn Blashford, chief marketing officer at White Castle. "Working with Spirit Halloween to develop these delectable costumes has been fantastic, and we know Cravers will love them, too!"

The new White Castle costumes will be available this year on Spirit Halloween’s website.