Spirit Airlines employees battered in violent brawl over delayed flight

Three Spirit Airlines employees were battered in a wild melee at a South Florida airport over a delayed flight, according to a report.

The brawl captured on video broke out Tuesday night at a gate for a Philadelphia-bound flight from Fort Lauderdale International Airport, news station WPLG reported.

The employees suffered minor injuries when three passengers “became combative following a delayed flight,” the airline said.

In the clip, several women were seen hurling items at the workers before going behind the counter and attacking at least one of the employees.

Among the items thrown at employees were phones, shoes, full water bottles, metal boarding signs and fast food, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Tymaya Wright, 20, Danaysha Dixon, 22, and Keira Ferguson, 21, were all busted on battery charges in connection with the violent encounter, authorities said.

Wright also faces an additional charge for allegedly taking a Spirit employee’s phone.

The trio declined to comment on the episode — other than to say they were trying to get home to Philadelphia, according to WPLG.

Spirit released a statement Wednesday praising their employees for their “professionalism and quick actions.”

“This violent behavior is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or any other place of business,” the airline said. “We will not tolerate abusive behavior of any kind.”

