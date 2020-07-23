Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Southwest Airlines

Southwest will test thermal cameras at Dallas Love Field

Readings captured by the cameras won’t be linked to individual travelers

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 22

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Southwest Airlines will test thermal cameras for spotting people with fevers beginning next month at the Dallas airport as it tries to convince people to fly during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

The trial could run up to three months, but readings captured by the cameras won’t be linked to individual travelers, said officials with the city and the Dallas-based airline.

SOUTHWEST LAUNCHES $39 FLIGHTS AS CORONAVIRUS STALLS TRAVEL

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
LUVSOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.33.30-0.32-0.95%

The trial will evaluate the cameras, where equipment should be placed, and how thermal screening would affect traffic flows at security checkpoints at Dallas Love Field.

Southwest said it and city representatives will then decide on additional testing. The airline did not say when readings could be tied to individuals.

Passengers wearing personal protective face masks walk past the Southwest Airlines ticket counter Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

A spokesman said that the airline will tell customers and employees about any changes to current procedures at the airport.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES WARNS IT MAY CUT JOBS WITHOUT JUMP IN TRAVEL

Scott Halfmann, the airline’s vice president of safety and security, said the test “could be an important, additional layer of precaution that Southwest can offer customers,” which he said is especially important during the virus pandemic.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Transportation Safety Administration is considering taking passengers’ temperatures at other airports. Airlines like the idea, but health officials warn that it would not detect people who have COVID-19 but don’t show symptoms. COVID-19 is the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The city of Dallas owns Love Field, and Southwest controls most of the gates at its hometown airport.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS