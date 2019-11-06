Expand / Collapse search
Southwest jet makes emergency landing after a fire inside the plane

Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) — A Southwest Airlines jet made an emergency landing in Norfolk, Virginia, on Wednesday after a report of a small fire in the galley of the plane.

The plane was able to taxi to the gate, and there were no injuries, said Steven Sterling, deputy executive director of Norfolk International Airport.

Sterling said crew members on the plane bound from Baltimore to the Dominican Republic told air traffic controllers about the fire. Fire fighters found a burned coffee pot and determined that the fire had extinguished itself, he said.

Dallas-based Southwest said flight 811 said the coffee pot will need to be replaced and the plane is out of service while it is checked out by maintenance workers.

A Southwest spokeswoman said there were 90 passengers and five crew members aboard. They were put on another plane and arrived in Punta Cana about two and a half hours behind schedule.