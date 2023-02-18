Southwest Airlines raises Wi-Fi fees for passengers with connecting flights

Southwest Airlines has announced a new pricing model for its onboard internet, raising Wi-Fi fees for passengers with connecting flights.

Beginning on Feb. 21, onboard internet will be purchased per-leg and from "Takeoff to Landing," replacing the airline's current DayPass.

Customers who hold A-List Preferred status can continue to access onboard internet free of charge.

"This impacts a small subset of customers due to our robust network of nonstop flights, free onboard entertainment and a limited number of customers choosing to use paid internet across connecting flights," a spokesperson for the airline told Fox News Digital in an email.

The price for connectivity remains $8 and all other entertainment in Southwest's inflight portal remains free of charge, including live TV, movies and messaging.

Southwest said it has upgraded more than 350 aircraft with the latest-generation routers and modems to improve connectivity and bandwidth.

"In addition to upgrading our current fleet equipped with our legacy provider, Anuvu, we’re introducing an additional internet provider, Viasat, which will provide WiFi hardware on new aircraft in early March," the spokesperson noted.

It expects the full fleet to be completed by third quarter of this year.