Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines raises Wi-Fi fees for passengers with connecting flights

Southwest Airlines says changes to pricing model would begin Feb. 21

Southwest Airlines has announced a new pricing model for its onboard internet, raising Wi-Fi fees for passengers with connecting flights.

Beginning on Feb. 21, onboard internet will be purchased per-leg and from "Takeoff to Landing," replacing the airline's current DayPass. 

Customers who hold A-List Preferred status can continue to access onboard internet free of charge.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 35.36 -0.05 -0.14%

"This impacts a small subset of customers due to our robust network of nonstop flights, free onboard entertainment and a limited number of customers choosing to use paid internet across connecting flights," a spokesperson for the airline told Fox News Digital in an email. 

SENATOR CANTWELL DEMANDS MORE ANSWERS FROM SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ON HOLIDAY CANCELATION CHAOS

A Southwest Airlines passenger jet lands

A Southwest Airlines passenger jet lands at Chicago Midway International Airport in Chicago, Dec. 28, 2022.  (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The price for connectivity remains $8 and all other entertainment in Southwest's inflight portal remains free of charge, including live TV, movies and messaging. 

Southwest said it has upgraded more than 350 aircraft with the latest-generation routers and modems to improve connectivity and bandwidth. 

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 arrives at Los Angeles international Airport

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 arrives at Los Angeles international Airport on Oct. 2, 2022, in Los Angeles.  (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"In addition to upgrading our current fleet equipped with our legacy provider, Anuvu, we’re introducing an additional internet provider, Viasat, which will provide WiFi hardware on new aircraft in early March," the spokesperson noted.

A Southwest Airlines plane lands at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, Nov. 29, 2022.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

It expects the full fleet to be completed by third quarter of this year. 