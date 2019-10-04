Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Airplanes

Southwest Airlines attendant blasts Trump-supporting customer in Facebook rant

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Briefs: Southwest Airlines say it will no longer fly the 737 Max until January of next year. Ahneuser-Busch says the market share for Budweiser and Bud Light is down half a percentage. Chipolte will give away free guacamole on July 31st.video

Southwest Airlines removes grounded Boeing 737 Max until 2020, Budweiser sales fall flat

Fox Business Briefs: Southwest Airlines say it will no longer fly the 737 Max until January of next year. Ahneuser-Busch says the market share for Budweiser and Bud Light is down half a percentage. Chipolte will give away free guacamole on July 31st.

Southwest Airlines is coming under fire after a flight attendant allegedly criticized a traveler on his personal social media account for wearing a Trump t-shirt, according to a report.

Continue Reading Below

"Someone did NOT get my most Positively Outrageous Service today on my flight ... #notgoingtosuckitup #dumpTrump #eeew,” the flight attendant wrote on Facebook, USA TODAY reported.

The post included a photo of the man sitting in an aisle seat, wearing a navy blue shirt with an American flag and emblazoned with the words “Trump 45” and “Suck it up Buttercup,” according to the report.

“Positively Outrageous Customer Service” is the mantra often used by the airline.

On Thursday, a man identified as 51-year-old Chicago resident and Trump supporter Mark Kaminski shared a screenshot of the attendant’s social media musing in a since-deleted post to Southwest’s Facebook page.

"So this is how they treat passengers?” Kaminski asked, adding that the attendant was not “giving his best to a customer because he hates the man’s shirt and our president.”

“He should be fired because he can’t do his job,” he suggested.

The post was later deleted, but not before a customer service representative could respond.

"We aim to provide outstanding service to all who travel with us and regret if we missed the mark,” the rep wrote. “We appreciate you sharing your feedback.''

Company spokesperson Chris Mainz told the news site they are investigating and addressing the incident. He also apologized to their customers.

"We aim to provide outstanding service to all who travel with us,'' he said in a statement to USA TODAY." The post in question does not reflect the inclusive environment we strive to provide for our customers and employees."