Southwest Airlines attendant blasts Trump-supporting customer in Facebook rant

Southwest Airlines is coming under fire after a flight attendant allegedly criticized a traveler on his personal social media account for wearing a Trump t-shirt, according to a report.

Continue Reading Below

"Someone did NOT get my most Positively Outrageous Service today on my flight ... #notgoingtosuckitup #dumpTrump #eeew,” the flight attendant wrote on Facebook, USA TODAY reported.

The post included a photo of the man sitting in an aisle seat, wearing a navy blue shirt with an American flag and emblazoned with the words “Trump 45” and “Suck it up Buttercup,” according to the report.

“Positively Outrageous Customer Service” is the mantra often used by the airline.

On Thursday, a man identified as 51-year-old Chicago resident and Trump supporter Mark Kaminski shared a screenshot of the attendant’s social media musing in a since-deleted post to Southwest’s Facebook page.

"So this is how they treat passengers?” Kaminski asked, adding that the attendant was not “giving his best to a customer because he hates the man’s shirt and our president.”

“He should be fired because he can’t do his job,” he suggested.

The post was later deleted, but not before a customer service representative could respond.

"We aim to provide outstanding service to all who travel with us and regret if we missed the mark,” the rep wrote. “We appreciate you sharing your feedback.''

Company spokesperson Chris Mainz told the news site they are investigating and addressing the incident. He also apologized to their customers.

"We aim to provide outstanding service to all who travel with us,'' he said in a statement to USA TODAY." The post in question does not reflect the inclusive environment we strive to provide for our customers and employees."