SoulCycle partnership offers 'intimate group getaways'

Tens of thousands of people let SoulCycle guide their exercise routines in its candlelit stationary bike classes each month.

Continue Reading Below

Now, the company is ready to guide their vacations, too.

SoulCycle has partnered with travel company Black Tomato to offer Retreats by SoulCycle, which the companies describe as “intimate group getaways curated to help you reflect, recharge and reconnect with what moves you.”

They’ve already organized one retreat, a trip to Austin and Texas Hill Country, according to the companies’ joint website. The event included “mindfulness meditation, healing workshops, morning movement sessions, SoulCycle classes and s’mores by the campfire.”

SOULCYCLE FOUNDERS’ SECRET TO SUCCESS: FACE YOUR FEARS

SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan told Forbes that the retreats are designed to be similar to the company’s classes: “physical, musical, emotional and community-based.”

Each retreat is multi-dimensional and offers participants the opportunity to "find their center through one-of-a-kind experiences in amazing destinations — while also connecting with a like-minded community,” Whelan told Forbes. “The experiences are specially curated by our incredible, top instructors and include activities that focus on community building and bonding, movement, nourishing food and, of course, SoulCycle.”

The next retreats will take place in the winter of 2020, Forbes reported. Details on the destinations, lengths and cost haven’t been released yet. Anyone interested can find more details on the Retreats by SoulCycle website.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

EQUINOX, SOULCYCLE FACE BOYCOTT CALLS OVER STEPHEN ROSS’ TRUMP FUNDRAISER

SoulCycle became the target of a boycott earlier this year when Stephen Ross, the CEO of SoulCycle parent company The Related Companies, hosted a Hamptons fundraiser for President Trump’s re-election campaign.

The first SoulCycle studio opened in 2006. It has grown to more than 90 studios since, and considered an IPO in 2015 before canceling plans to take its stock public. SEC filings at the time showed SoulCycle’s revenue shot up from $36.2 million in 2012 to $112 million in 2014. The company said it had 235,000 unique riders that year.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE