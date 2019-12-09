Expand / Collapse search
Smoke in cockpit incident prompts extensive flight delays

Associated Press
Without FAA approval, Boeing planes cannot fly come January: Pilot

Without FAA approval, Boeing planes cannot fly come January: Pilot

Delancey Strategies chief strategist and pilot Jared Levy comments on Boeing announcing the return of the 737 MAX to commercial service in January 2020.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The pilot of an American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-200 on final approach to Reagan Washington National Airport reported smoke in the cockpit on Monday, prompting extensive delays to other flights, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

American Eagle Flight 5082, operated by PSA Airlines, a unit of American Airlines Group Inc, reported the incident after taking off from Tallahassee, Florida.

The plane landed safely at 9:36 a.m., stopped on a taxiway and passengers were bused to the terminal. No injuries were reported among the 48 passengers and three crew. The plane was towed to the ramp.

An American Airlines spokesman said its maintenance team is evaluating the aircraft. The incident prompted the FAA to hold incoming flights at their origins and caused departure delays of up to an hour.

