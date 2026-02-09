Small plane crashes into several cars during emergency landing, multiple injured

A small plane struck multiple vehicles during an emergency landing on a Georgia roadway Monday, the Gainesville Police Department announced in the afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the single-engine plane, a Hawker Beechcraft BE-36, reportedly experienced engine issues around 12:10 p.m. during a short flight north of Atlanta.

Multiple people sustained minor injuries in the incident, with two individuals, including one driver, sent to a local hospital for treatment, police told FOX Business.

Photos released by the police department show a white aircraft with damage to the nose cone and right wing near a road intersection. One image also appears to show an SUV with damage to its front bumper, as fire department personnel were seen responding to the crash.

The plane, which departed Gainesville’s Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport and was headed for Cherokee County Regional Airport in Canton, reportedly attempted to abort its flight shortly after leaving the regional airport.

Police said the two pilots onboard noticed engine issues related to the plane’s RPMs.

When the pilots realized they "did not have enough power to make it to the airport," they initiated an emergency landing on the roadway , colliding with three vehicles, the NTSB said.

"Shortly after departure, the pilot experienced problems with the engine and elected to turn back towards Gainesville to land there," the NTSB said. "The airplane didn’t have enough power to make it to the airport, so the pilot made a forced landing on a roadway , where the plane struck three vehicles."

Police added that when the aircraft’s right wing clipped a vehicle, the plane’s fuel tank came loose and "went into the rear of the SUV and into the vehicle."

Road closures were in effect following the plane crash, and residents were advised to expect extended traffic delays.