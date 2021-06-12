Expand / Collapse search
Six Flags park settling lawsuit over fingerprints for $36M

Six Flags Great America accused of violating Illinois law

Six Flags Great America has settled a class-action lawsuit by agreeing to pay $36 million over the use of fingerprint scanners at its Illinois theme park.

Pass holders and others who visited the Gurnee park between October 2013 and Dec. 31, 2018 could get up to $200 each, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Six Flags Great America has settled a class-action lawsuit by agreeing to pay $36 million over the use of fingerprint scanners at its Illinois theme park. (Six Flags)

Texas-based Six Flags declined to comment Friday.

Six Flags was accused of violating an Illinois law that requires companies to get permission before using certain technologies to identify customers. The company denied that it was collecting biometric identifiers and claimed visitors had given consent.

The Illinois Supreme Court in 2019 allowed the class-action case to continue, saying the privacy law doesn't require someone to show an actual injury such as identity theft.

A final hearing in a Lake County court is scheduled for Oct. 29. Lawyers are seeking a third of the settlement for legal fees.