Sirtfood diet linked to Adele transformation: Does it work?

Adele reportedly shed nearly 50 pounds after hiring a personal trainer and following the Sirtfood Diet, a regime of eating specific foods that trigger a group of proteins in the body called sirtuins (SIRTs) that are said to boost metabolism and reduce inflammation. And personal trainers attribute the majority of her transformation to her diet.

"Ninety-percent is from the diet, and of course exercise helped," Camila Goodis, a Los Angeles-based celebrity fitness trainer who worked with Adele and actress Sophia Vergara, told FOX Business.

"We did pilates, nothing strenuous. It was very gentle. She's not a big fan of exercising. I believe she changed the way she was eating and cut out a lot of the processed foods and started to eat a clean diet with lean proteins, fruits and of course consuming fewer calories and burning more," Goodis said.

Goodis, who charges up to $280 per session, uses a combination of Pilates and core strength training exercises, she said.

The "Hello" singer has reportedly also been following the Sirtfood Diet, which ranked as Google’s No. 7 most-searched meal plan of 2019. It advises eating a diet rich sirtuins -- a family of proteins -- found in foods like kale, strawberries, soy, buckwheat, blueberries, walnuts and dark chocolate that increase the level of proteins in the body. And the diet plan even allows drinking wine.

The diet also incorporates calorie restriction, which can also trigger the body’s ability to produce a higher level of sirtuins, Healthline.com explained. Followers of the diet start off drinking green juices and one Sirtfood-based meal a day for the first three days consuming just 1,000 calories per day. Then they’re allowed 1,5000 calories per day, which includes sirtuin-filled juices – such as green juices made from celery, parsley, green tea, lemon and kale -- and two meals.

But nutritionists and registered dietitians say following the diet without exercise isn’t sustainable for long-term health goals.

“The foods the diet is touting are good for you, but it’s a low-calories diet," registered dietitian and author of “Finally Full, Finally Slim” Lisa Young told FOX Business. "If you’re going to limit your calories, you’re going to lose weight regardless of what you’re eating so it’s not really a sustainable diet.”

Goodis agreed: "When you work with so much restriction sometimes your body doesn’t like it. It's fine if it's just for a couple of weeks, but I bet any amount of money once you stop the diet you could gain everything back."

The U.S. weight loss market is now worth $72 billion, according to data from Research and Markets. And with New Year's resolutions in full swing, the diet and weight loss market will likely see a boost in the next few months.

While the U.K.-based Sirtfood Diet has amassed more than 13,000 people on social media and has resulted in a fan following from the likes of Pipa Middleton, no scientific evidence has proven the diet to be effective on humans.

