Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

News

Sex offenders sue over signs discouraging trick-or-treaters

Associated Press

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — Three sex offenders in a Georgia county are suing the sheriff over signs warning families not to trick-or-treat at the offenders' homes.

Continue Reading Below

News outlets report the lawsuit filed in federal court asks Butts County Sheriff Gary Long to stop putting the signs in the yards of convicted sex offenders.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

SOFTBANK TO 'DOUBLE DOWN' ON WEWORK, TAKE 80% STAKE
AMAZON READY TO SPEND BILLIONS COMBATING COUNTERFEIT MERCHANDISE
DEMOCRATIC SENATORS LOOK TO REPEAL SALT DEDUCTION WITH SPECIAL VOTE

The lawsuit by Christopher Reed, Reginald Holden and Corey McClendon says some of the county's sex offenders were told to either display the signs or face unspecified trouble. Long says a hearing is set for Thursday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Long has said the signs comply with a state law that forbids sex offenders from participating in Halloween. Other counties including Spalding and Monroe have taken similar approaches. Last year, Monroe County Deputy Marilynn Fitts said sex offenders without signs would have to spend the night at the sheriff's office.