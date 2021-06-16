Seth Rogen's handmade ceramic vase sells for nearly $10,000

Seth Rogen’s pottery-making hobby is paying off.

The "Big Mouth" actor, 39, has become known for his growing passion for pottery-making, often sharing photos of his pieces with fans on Twitter.

Now a rep for the Vancouver Art Gallery has confirmed to Fox Business that a vase made by the actor was sold at an auction to raise funds for the gallery.

The piece sold for 12,000 Canadian dollars, which equates to $9,775.26 USD.

"Proceeds from the auction will go towards supporting the Gallery’s exhibition, education and public programs," said the rep in a written statement. "The funds are especially needed as the 90-year-old organization has suffered tremendously from revenue loss due to the pandemic."

The orange piece was decked out with brown and purple décor and a bright orange, bumpy exterior.

The online auction took place from June 1-15.

Rogen has happily shared photos of several pieces of his ceramic art on Twitter over the last several months, including a picture of the vase sold at the auction.

"A vase I made is being featured in the @VanArtGallery 2021 Art Auction," he wrote earlier this month. "Visit the Vancouver Art Gallery from May 28 to June 15, 2021 to see it in person, bid online from Jun 1 to 15, 2021."

His ceramic style has varied throughout his work. In May, he shared a photo of another vase he made that featured a multi-colored exterior, while he also shared a series of cups and, of course, many more vases.

According to a press release – and some of Rogen’s own tweets – he made the glazes for the pottery himself as well.

Rogen has proven himself to be quite the entrepreneur, as he also owns a marijuana company called Houseplant, which sells two strains of marijuana as well as several home goods including a record player, an ashtray and more.