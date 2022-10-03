Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s prison glasses are being sold for $150K

Cannibal and serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is perhaps most recognizable by his wide-framed specs.

Now, the infamous eyeglasses that Dahmer wore while serving time in prison are up for sale.

Collector Taylor James, owner of Cult Collectibles in Vancouver, Canada, told TMZ that he’s willing to part with the prison glasses for $150,000.

James acquired the glasses and other Dahmer memorabilia a few years ago, after a former housekeeper of Dahmer’s father, Lionel Dahmer, contacted him, according to reports.

The collector agreed to manage and sell the collection through Cult Collectibles for a portion of the profit.

Other items in the Dahmer collection include the killer’s silverware, his Bible, original family photos and paperwork.

Cult Collectibles recently sold another pair of Dahmer’s glasses to a "high-profile buyer" in a private sale, TMZ reported.

The $150K offering follows the release of new Netflix series "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."

The retelling of Dahmer’s killing spree has gained major attention since premiering on Sept. 21, reaching nearly 200 million views.

Dahmer admitted to killing 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991, Biography reports.

In 1992, he was sentenced to 16 consecutive life terms — more than 900 years — in prison.

But the killer only lasted a few years locked up before he was beaten to death by a fellow inmate in 1994.

All Dahmer collectibles are up for sale through the Cult Collectibles website.

But buyers interested in purchasing the prison glasses must contact collector Taylor James directly.