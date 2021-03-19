Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Travel

Schumer begs JetBlue not to send NYC jobs to Florida

Sen. Chuck Schumer pleaded with JetBlue not to cut jobs in the Big Apple

close
JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes discusses what his company is doing to increase passengers’ confidence in flying and the challenges facing travelers, such as required quarantines in different countries and some of the U.S.video

JetBlue CEO: Customer satisfaction higher during coronavirus than in past years

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes discusses what his company is doing to increase passengers’ confidence in flying and the challenges facing travelers, such as required quarantines in different countries and some of the U.S.

Sen. Chuck Schumer personally pleaded with JetBlue’s boss not to shrink the budget airline’s Big Apple workforce as it weighs shipping jobs to Florida, The Post has learned.

The senior New York senator said he made his case on a phone call with JetBlue Chief Executive Robin Hayes Wednesday evening — a day after The Post exclusively reported that the carrier was considering whether to move some jobs from its Long Island City headquarters to existing offices in the Sunshine State.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Samuel Corum/Pool via AP)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

On Thursday, Schumer told The Post he wanted to remind Hayes that “JetBlue’s roots and its future are here in New York.” He also pointed out the billions of dollars in federal aid that airlines like it have received during the coronavirus crisis.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
JBLUJETBLUE AIRWAYS20.90+0.20+0.97%

“With the critical pandemic relief dollars we just delivered on to help save airlines like JetBlue, and the thousands and thousands of New Yorkers they already employ, the airline should actually clear the runway to grow here, not recede,” the Democratic Senate majority leader told The Post in a Thursday statement.

"Bottom line, I am confident JetBlue will remain New York’s hometown airline for a long time to come," the senior New York senator said. (iStock)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

“Bottom line, I am confident JetBlue will remain New York’s hometown airline for a long time to come.”

This story was originally published by the New York Post.