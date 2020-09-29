Sam's Club selling '12 Days of Wine' calendar ahead of Christmas season

Forget the partridge in a pear tree. Sam’s Club just released a much more practical gift for celebrating “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

The “12 Days of Wine Calendar” comes with 12 miniature bottles of wine, each with an ugly holiday sweater-themed label.

All of the wines are from California. Each is hidden behind an ugly holiday sweater picture, so it’s a surprise each day – or however frequently you taste them.

For those who’d rather not be surprised, the calendar contains one each of cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, zinfandel, cabernet-syrah blend, red blend, cabernet-merlot blend, pinot noir, pinot grigio, sweet Riesling, sauvignon blanc, merlot and rose.

As Sam’s Club puts it, it’s “more fun than an ugly holiday sweater.”

Each bottle is 187ml, enough for two people to share, according to Sam’s Club. But it’s also not too much to enjoy alone. For comparison, a standard bottle of wine is 750ml.

The calendar is priced a $37.98, so that’s about $3.17 per bottle.

While the members-only bulk retailer is known for its low prices, including on alcohol, Sam’s Club wine has actually gotten positive reviews from critics.

The Walmart-owned chain has close to 600 locations across the U.S.