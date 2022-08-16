Salman Rushdie’s ‘The Satanic Verses’ tops Amazon bestsellers lists after author stabbed

Salman Rushdie’s novel "The Satanic Verses" surged to the top of multiple bestseller lists after the renowned author was stabbed in western New York on Friday.

Since "The Satanic Verses" was published in 1988, many Muslims found the dream sequence based on the life of the Prophet Muhammad as blasphemous. Rushdie's book is banned in several countries including India, Pakistan, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Since Friday’s attack at the Chautauqua Institute, Rushdie's "The Satanic Verses" topped Amazon’s Contemporary Literature & Fiction list, and Amazon's Humor & Satire list. It was the second bestseller in the Politics & Social Science list.

As of Tuesday morning, "The Satanic Verses" was the No. 32 best-selling book on Amazon’s U.S. website.