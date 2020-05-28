Who is Sadie Robertson?

Television star Sadie Robertson of "Duck Dynasty" fame may be young, but she's already accomplished a lot.

Continue Reading Below

Robertson, 22, has had a busy past few years: she married Christian Huff in November after publishing her book "Live Fearless," and she runs her liftestyle brand Live Original.

CORONAVIRUS TELEVISION HABITS: HOW VIEWERSHIP HAS CHANGED IN QUARANTINE

She's the daughter of Willie and Korie Robertson, members of a Louisiana family who took their duck call business national with unexpected success.

An outspoken Christian, Robertson has been using her speaking skills since she was a teen. She addressed more than 60,000 people at Passion 2020 in January.

"I take it really seriously. I literally thought about what I was gonna say for a year, prayed about it every day," Robertson told Fox News earlier this year. "When you have 30 minutes with such an impact, you got to make sure those words really matter."

"Duck Dynasty" is no longer airing. The series finale was broadcast in 2017, but Robertson has continued to grow her reach. She has 3.8 million followers on Instagram, where she shares photos of family and friends.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

She shared about her strategy for dealing with online criticism with Fox News.

"You know, for me, I always just talk about, you want to know who your people are," Robertson said. "On Instagram, those aren’t your people. Those are people and you want to value them for the people that they are. But, those aren’t your people, so don’t let them speak into your life and don’t let that hold value in your life."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS