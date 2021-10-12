'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' house hits the market for $1.95M in New Jersey

The home that many fans of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" have come to love is up for sale.

The Victorian-style house, located on 64 East Main Street in the Freehold Township of New Jersey, is listed for $1.95 million. Its front façade served as the familiar home for cut scenes in and out of commercial breaks.

The 6,800-square-foot property was sold by Scott Beskin, 83, nearly 30 years ago after a location scout for the 1990s sitcom saw it as a law office operated by Beskin.

"I just thought it was flattering that someone liked the looks of my Victorian building as much as I did," Beskin told the Asbury Park Press .

The newspaper said the property’s most recent owner, Three Buddies LLC, purchased it in 2014 and pumped money into it in order to renovate and sell it to a buyer who would use it as an office space.

Michael Lubrano, the listing agent for the home, said he believes its storied history along with signature styling could be a "selling point" to draw a potential buyer.

The iconic show featured Sabrina Spellman, played by Melissa Joan Hart, who lived in the Spellman Manor with her two aunts – each pushing 600 years old – and their talking cat in the fictional town of Westbridge, Massachusetts.

In the coming-of-age series, Spellman is tasked with learning how to channel and use her supernatural powers while navigating the everyday life of a high school student.